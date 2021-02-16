Ice and rain make travel 'scary and slow' in the Poconos

Ice and rain made for a dangerous combination on roadways Tuesday in Monroe County.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Scary and slow -- that's how drivers described things in the Poconos overnight and into Tuesday morning.

"Very slowly, like only 45-speed limit, I'm really scared, a slow driver," said Alex Banakh of Rochester, New York, who is traveling to New York City.

Overnight and morning ice and rain made things slick, with the speed limit and travel restrictions on interstates.

"From Buffalo to Jersey was crazy. It was very scary, like driving on the roads,18 wheelers coming past you, almost spinned out a few times. I had to really like take it slow," said Omar Pringle of New Jersey.

Travelers were grateful for a stop at a rest area along Interstate 80, calling their trips much more stressful because of the weather and taking a lot more time, too.

"Oh, very, very bad, yeah, but I wanted to drive so slow, wanted to take care," said Sabino Herrera of Scranton.