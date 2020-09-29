Sports outfitters notice rise in hunting sales, delay in inventory

Terry Hill, archery manager at Dunkelberger's in Brodheadsville, says because of the pandemic, more people are getting into the sport.

For the next several weeks, you'll see hunters in the woods trying to bag a buck or a doe.

Archery season kicks off on Saturday.

Dunkelberger's Sports Outfitters near Brodheadsville has been plenty busy with hunters getting ready.

"I'm purchasing my hunting license. If I don't fill the tag during archery season then I do muzzleloader and rifle season," Alan Shobe, Palmerton.

Terry Hill is the archery manager at Dunkelberger's.

He says this year is unlike any other.

Hill says because of the pandemic, more people are getting into the sport for something to do outdoors.

"Oh super busy, pandemic crazy the past two months correct," said Hill.

A problem this year is that a lot of manufacturers are just getting back up and running because of the pandemic so getting certain supplies and parts hasn't been easy.

Hill tells Newswatch 16, items that normally take a few days to come in have been taking weeks.

"Customers, they need to be patient. I mean it's not just here but industry-wide. No one was expecting this to happen. A lot of things we prepare for in the winter months for the upcoming season and if we had a crystal ball knowing that we could have tripled or doubled our orders, it would have helped but right now it's just manufacturers that have been out of work, shut down because of the pandemic, are just getting back to work trying to supply us," said Hill.