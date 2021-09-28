Hunters prepare for archery deer season

Last-minute preparations are underway ahead of the season-opening this weekend.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Archery deer opens statewide this weekend, and hunters in the Poconos are gearing up to head into the woods.

"I grew up archery hunting with my dad. It's just good memories," said Robert Mann from Saylorsburg. "Being out in the woods, whether you shoot a deer or not, it's a fun hobby to do."

Terry Hill is the archery manager at Dunkelberger's Sports Outfitter in Chestnuthill Township. He says the workshop has been filled with bows and arrows waiting to get fixed.

"Getting last-minute repairs done, getting guys ready. They are coming in for some odds and ends, accessories," Hill said.

While the pandemic is still playing a role on some products here at Dunkelberger's, the store is in a much better position than it was a year and a half ago. However, there are some things people have to wait to get in-store.

"It's anything with weight not getting unloaded coming from overseas in containers. I mean tree stands, ladders, big accessories, blinds. Other than that, the small stuff is going pretty well."

Daniel Smeltz lives in Saylorsburg and just got back from hunting in Kentucky.

"I start my season in September. I do a lot of out-of-state hunts. I take it one day at a time," he said.