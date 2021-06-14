Hunters line up to buy licenses in Monroe County

Hunting licenses for the upcoming season went on sale Monday.

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — This line inside Dunkelberger's near Brodheadsville can only mean one thing: signs of a new hunting season.

Hunting licenses are on sale, and these hunters aren't wasting any time.

"I started to hunt when I was about 10. I've been hunting for 70 some, 76 years," said Walter Savitz, Bangor.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission expanded hunting opportunities, including more Sunday hunting and additional days of antlerless deer hunting.

Hunters can also now harvest up to six does in the year.

Richard Buskirk from Cherry Valley isn't on board with all the changes.

"I don't agree with the doe license, not at all. There are not that many deer to be found. Less and less every year, and now they want to really wipe them out," said Buskirk.

People who stopped into Dunkleberger's were a bit surprised to see the number of people waiting in line to get their licenses. But it's not totally out of the realm of the ordinary because a lot of people reconnected with the outdoors throughout the pandemic.

"Last spring and last fall, the woods were crowded and not just hunters, hikers, and dog walkers. I wish the state would do a better job to post wear orange for people who don't know the season is going on, but the woods have been crowded, which is good to be out, but," said Jeff Santangelo.

Jeff Santangelo and his wife Helen from Long Pond are both hunters. Helen recently took to the sport.

"Well, we can do things together instead of me just staying home. It's good to get out and accomplish something like that," said Helen Santangelo.

The new license year begins July 1.