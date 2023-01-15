Hundreds of gymnasts compete in the Poconos

A big gymnastics competition is being held in Monroe County this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — More than 1,500 gymnasts from multiple states are competing at Kalahari Resorts in Pocono Manor.

Some of the highest-level gymnasts competed Saturday, and one of them will go home with a $5,000 scholarship.

The scholarship is in memory of a former gymnast, Janet Rothenberg, who died unexpectedly from a brain tumor while studying abroad in Beijing, China in 2004.

Those who knew Janet say this is a great way to honor her memory.

"Being able to share Janet's story, her drive, and determination and everything she achieved in the sport, and keep her positive spirit energy going," said Brad Eisely, United Sports Academy team coach.

The gymnastics competition will run through Sunday night in Monroe County.