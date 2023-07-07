Hundreds of flowers on display at Pocono Garden Club Flower Show and Plant Sale

The show runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Tannersville.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — First-place ribbons were pulled and placed as judges studied these floral arrangements and individual flowers up for competition inside St. Paul's Lutheran Church on Fish Hill Road in Tannersville.

With more than 100 flowers being judged at this year's Pocono Garden Club's Flower show and plant sale, the competition is serious.

"Design, rhythm, contrast. There are seven elements and principles of design, and you have to follow those, and you also have to follow what the theme is. The schedule tells you what you had to do," said Chris Leskosky, a Pocono Garden Club judge.

Despite all these flowers, Pocono Garden Club President Nell Cadue says it hasn't been a great year for growing because of the weather.

Sunflowers are one of the categories that didn't make the cut this year because gardeners didn't have any ready in time.

"The dryness at the beginning, and then there was a frost and then all the rain. A lot of things have been ruined or didn't come up at all. The deer have been very hungry this year, but they have eaten a lot of the stuff, but people managed to bring in quite a bit," Cadue said.

This year's theme is "Lights on Broadway."

The show features floral arrangements made by members of the club depicting shows on Broadway, like this Phantom of the Opera arrangement.

Other flowers and houseplants are also on display.

"There is joy when you get your special in here and everybody looking at it, and then you get a ribbon and like you so excited about getting this ribbon, and you're proud of yourself cause you grew it," Leskosy said.

"The flower show also features a plant sale where you can take home a plant of your own. All the money raised goes to three local charities and a scholarship fund.

Other than flowers, there will also be a basket raffle, silent auction, bake sale, and educational gardening presentations.

Cadue says the show has been going on for more than 50 years, and it all stems from the group's love for flowers.

"We have a lot of new members, and they're enthusiastic about flowers and doing things for the community," said Cadue.

Admission is $4 for adults.

The show runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Tannersville.