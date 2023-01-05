Human remains discovered in Stroudsburg identified as missing woman

Stroud Area Regional Police now say a body found in Stroudsburg is that of Dana Smithers, who was reported missing in June of 2022.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A body found in Monroe County last week has now been identified as Dana Smithers, who was reported missing last June.

Smithers, 45, was last seen on surveillance video leaving a friend's home.

A search conducted at that time turned up short.

That was until last week when a borough employee discovered a decomposed body in a wooded area along Park Avenue in Stroudsburg near the on-ramp to Interstate 80 East.

A portion of the remains were examined Monday, identifying Smithers through dental records.

Results from an autopsy conducted Monday are pending further testing.

Officials say the case remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Stroud Area Regional Police at (570) 421-6800.

Original story:

Police responded to a wooded area along Park Avenue Thursday morning after a body was found.

It's next to the on-ramp to Interstate 80 eastbound.

Stroud Area Regional Police, the State Police Forensic Unit, and Monroe County Coroner's Office are investigating.

The Stroudsburg Fire Department is also assisting.

Local police were seen carrying a variety of equipment down this embankment.

Newsatch 16 has been in touch with the chief of police for Stroud Area Regional, she says it's too early to share any information at this time.