The flight was a private police plane, which left Scranton on Jan. 4.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania State Police spent $14,100 per a records request filed by KTVB to fly Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger back to Pullman, Washington for his extradition process.

The flight was a private police plane, which left Scranton, Pennsylvania on Jan. 4 and then arrived at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport around 7:30 p.m. MST that night. Kohberger was then booked into the Latah County Jail in Moscow, where he remains until his preliminary hearing on June 26.

Kohberger, a former Washington State University graduate student in criminology, is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin -- who were found stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho on Nov. 13, 2022. Court records say police found DNA on a knife sheath left at the scene that matched Kohberger's DNA. He was later arrested at his family home in Pennsylvania in December 2022.

Pennsylvania State Police could not specify if they are sending a bill to Idaho State Police for reimbursement, but ISP spokesperson Aaron Snell said to his knowledge, they have not received anything to that effect.

Snell said that the cost of the flight usually includes paying the pilot, the officers on the plane and fuel costs.

Watch more coverage of this story