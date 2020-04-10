Explosion destroys home in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Fire crews in Monroe County spent the day cleaning up after a home explosion.
According to A Pocono Country Place Public Safety officer, there was an explosion at a home along Bumblebee Way in Coolbaugh Township around 12:30 p.m.
Fire officials tell Newswatch 16 that when they arrived, all of the windows of the home were blown out.
A fire started on the first floor and quickly engulfed the home.
The home was also rocked off its foundation.
No one was home at the time.
State police are investigating what may have caused the blast in Monroe County.