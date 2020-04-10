Explosion destroys home in Monroe County

Fortunately, fire crews say no one was inside the home at the time of the explosion but that the house is a total loss.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Fire crews in Monroe County spent the day cleaning up after a home explosion.

According to A Pocono Country Place Public Safety officer, there was an explosion at a home along Bumblebee Way in Coolbaugh Township around 12:30 p.m.

Fire officials tell Newswatch 16 that when they arrived, all of the windows of the home were blown out.

A fire started on the first floor and quickly engulfed the home.

The home was also rocked off its foundation.

No one was home at the time.