Hound Hunters of NEPA search for a dog that was shot at in Monroe County

State police are trying to figure out why a dog was shot at in the Cherry Valley area of Monroe County.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — "A shot rang out and someone shot the dog, hitting her in her front left leg, and she has not been seen since. We don't know if we are on a rescue or recovery mission," said Tara Fuls.

Tara Fuls lives in Stroud Township. For the last few days, she's been trying to catch a pit bull. The dog has been running around the neighborhood and Fuls has been trying to help it.

Fuls, along with a search group called Hound Hunters of NEPA, was just about to catch the dog along Cherry Valley Road when someone shot at it from inside another house.

State police are now investigating.

"We were actually standing in the road in front of his house when we heard the shot, we heard the dog screaming and we ran around back and saw her. It looked like he just got her in the leg, we hope it's just the leg, and she took off," said Christine Cahill, Hound Hunters of NEPA.

Members of Hound Hunters have been searching this entire neighborhood and while they did find what they believe to be trails of blood, still no dog.

Fuls says she and members of the search group have been trying so hard to help the dog, only for an unthinkable situation to happen.

"My faith in humanity was really restoring over the last few days. Yesterday, when that individual shot out his back door and hit that dog, it all came crumbling down again," said Fuls.

"It's extremely difficult, so we are going house to house, everyone we can contact. If you see this dog, please call us," said Cahill.

State police have not said if any charges will be filed against the person who fired the shot. The investigation is ongoing.

If you spot the black and white pit bull, you're asked to contact Hound Hunters of NEPA at (484) 894-3401.