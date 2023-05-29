Honoring fallen soldiers in Monroe County

It was a fitting tribute at TLC Park in Tannersville to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in.

Example video title will go here for this video

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — A simple yet beautiful ceremony took place at the war memorial at TLC Park, along Route 611 in Tannersville.

It was all to thank and pay respects to the servicemen and women who died serving our country.

American Legion Post 903 in Mount Pocono hosted the Memorial Day service.

"Remberence of those who served our county. We would not have the freedoms we had today if it wasn't for all those who died for us," said Albert Compoly with American Legion Post 903.

During the ceremony, legion members explained the meaning behind the missing man table, which symbolizes those who didn't make it home.

They also explained what each fold means- when service members take part in the ceremonial folding of the flag into a triangle.

It's a service that hits close to home for James Tyrrell of Mount Pocono.

He has been coming for the past 20 years.

"I'm a veteran, and I stand with the rest of them. You know, and I lost a lot of friends and everything. You gotta come out here and honor them," Tyrrell said.

The boy scouts from Troop 85 out of Tannersville showed their support.

Scoutmaster Susan Merritt says the scouts are very active when it comes to helping out the Legion.

"Veteran's Day, Memorial Day, we go around to 5 different cemeteries and replace flags for all the veterans in the local area, and then we come here every year, and we help with their ceremony," said Susan Merritt, Troop 85 scoutmaster.

In this ceremony, the scouts took part in putting flowers on the pond.

"May sailors have been lost at sea, so we can't go to their graves, so instead, it's appropriate to put flowers on the water commemorating those that died at sea," said Compoly.

A wreath was laid at the war memorial, and a legion member played Taps.

The hope is people take away the true meaning of Memorial Day.

"Get people into the notion that yeah, there are barbecues and all that kind of stuff that's going on, but you gotta remember why we're celebrating this day. It's the remembrance of those who have fallen," Compoly said.