Homicide victim's girlfriend testifies in Monroe County homicide trial

Randy Halterman is on trial after police say he shot and killed a man who trespassed into his home last year. Jurors heard emotional testimony on Wednesday.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Randy Halterman walked through the Monroe County Courthouse on Wednesday for the fourth day of testimony at his murder trial.

Halterman, 68, is accused of killing Adam Schultz, 20, and shooting his girlfriend Chastity Frailey in January of last year when they trespassed at his trash-filled home in Stroud Township.

In court, the defense played the interview Frailey did with police on the night of the shooting.

Frailey told jurors that she and Schultz believed they were exploring an abandoned building and did not have weapons on them.

In the interview released by the Monroe County district attorney's office to Newswatch 16, Frailey told police she didn't think anyone lived there because the home was filled with trash.

"We said hello. We went in. We were just looking around for at least 20 minutes. How do you not hear anybody or say hello or answer me? If somebody was in there, we would have left."

Frailey told detectives the shooting started when she and Schultz made their way upstairs. She said when the shooting happened, Schultz pushed her out of the way, and they both fell down the stairs.

"Adam said, he put his hands up, and he said, 'Please stop. We didn't know anybody was here. We said hello. We knocked.' And he was literally on his knees, and the guy shot him."

The defense argues there are several discrepancies in Frailey's interviews.

For instance, Frailey told police she had never been on the property before and that they didn't think anyone lived there because of all the trash.

The defense says the only way to know how much stuff is on the property is to have been there before.

The defense also pointed out that Frailey told police the front door was open but later testified that Schultz had to unjam it to get it open.

Halterman's lawyers maintain that his actions were justified under the "castle doctrine" because, at the time, he didn't know who had entered his home or if they had any weapons.

The doctrine gives people the right to use deadly force to defend themselves if they are in danger of attack in their home.

The prosecution is expected to rest Thursday. The defense will then start calling witnesses.

Halterman is charged with criminal homicide, attempted homicide, and aggravated assault.