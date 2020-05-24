Police: Connecticut homicide suspect spotted in Monroe County

State troopers have put out a warning that a man wanted in a homicide case in Connecticut was last seen in East Stroudsburg.

The suspect is Peter Manfredonia.

Pennsylvania State Police say he fled the scene of a homicide in Connecticut on Friday.

The suspect then allegedly committed a home invasion where he stole multiple guns before fleeing the state.

Troopers from Connecticut say the suspect was last seen in East Stroudsburg.