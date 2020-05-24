Police: Connecticut homicide suspect spotted in Monroe County

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — State troopers have put out a warning that a man wanted in a homicide case in Connecticut was last seen in East Stroudsburg.
The suspect is Peter Manfredonia.
Pennsylvania State Police say he fled the scene of a homicide in Connecticut on Friday.
The suspect then allegedly committed a home invasion where he stole multiple guns before fleeing the state.
Troopers from Connecticut say the suspect was last seen in East Stroudsburg.
Officials say if you see the suspect, do not approach him, that he is armed and dangerous.