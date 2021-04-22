Homicide, manslaughter charges for parents in baby's death

An autopsy showed the baby suffered a fractured skull, as well as other trauma to her head.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A mother and father are now charged with homicide and manslaughter in the death of their baby in Monroe County.

The district attorney has now charged Lamont Bacchus, 31, with criminal homicide, and Amanda Green, 29, with involuntary manslaughter.

Police responding to a 911 call last month found the 2-month-old girl dead at the home of Green's friend, Tony Kristiansen.

Investigators say Bacchus admitted smashing the baby's head off a table because she was crying. He also said he knew the child was dead immediately afterward, and that he went back to sleep after the killing.

Bacchus is now charged with criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of a child, assault, and drug charges.

Green is now charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child, and delivery of drugs.