Home improvement thrift store held in Lackawanna County

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — Homeowners were treated to a home improvement thrift store in Monroe County.

The Habitat for Humanity warehouse sale had a little something for everyone, including bathtubs, exterior doors, tiles, and power tools.

Both the public and contractors could come to check out the stock and hopefully find something that will work in their homes for a good price.

All the money raised at the home improvement thrift store will benefit Monroe County Habitat for Humanity.