Flames broke out around 1 p.m. Saturday at a home along the 100 block of Route 940 in Blakeslee.

BLAKESLEE, Pa. — A fire gutted a home Saturday in Monroe County.

Crews were called to a home along the 100 block of Route 940 in Blakeslee just after 1 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the roof of the home.

Two firefighters sustained minor injuries from falling roof debris but are believed to be okay.

No residents were home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation in Monroe County.