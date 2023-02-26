Home destroyed in Monroe County fire

Officials say they don't think the fire is suspicious, but a fire marshal is still investigating the cause.

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Flames destroyed a home in Monroe County.

The fire broke out just before 5 p.m. at the place on Route 115 in Ross Township, near Saylorsburg.

The man and woman who lived there were hosting a party in their backyard, and everyone got out safely, including the couple's dog.

Officials say they don't think the fire is suspicious, but a fire marshal is still investigating the cause.

