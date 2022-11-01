Holiday travelers hit the road in Poconos

AAA expects nearly 55 million people will travel during the long holiday weekend.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — A steady stream of cars rolled in and out of the rest stop along Interstate 80 in Pocono Township, near Tannersville.

It's a stop along the way for many who are hitting the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday.

AAA expects nearly 55 million people will travel during the long holiday weekend.

"We moved into a little apartment and couldn't imagine cooking in that little kitchen, so we just decided that we wanted to kind of explore, and I love the beach and kind just wanted to spend some time by the ocean," said Michelle Diers of Binghamton, New York.

"We're going to see my brothers in Dallas, Texas area, and we're going to go see the Giants beat the Cowboys," said Filippo Muggeo of Binghamton, New York.

"I'm heading to New York City. I have a hotel that is on the parade route, so it's my first trip to the city in over a year because I had a crazy year. So yeah, I'm just ducking down to see a show tonight, see the parade tomorrow, and come home on Friday," said Linda Marks of Elmira, New York.

The one thing drivers say they wish was lower is the price of gas. In Pennsylvania, a gallon of gas is more than $4, a 40-cent increase compared to last year.

"I'm obviously a little nervous about that, but I'm kind of thankful that it's come down a little bit, but I wish it was better," Diers said.

"Gas prices — not so good. Once we got into Pennsylvania, I was like, 'What?' I can't believe it. Connecticut is probably going to be worse, but the roads have been great," said Joanne Velez-Rodriquez of Ohio.

She and her husband stopped for a break when they noticed a car at the rest stop had a flat tire. They pulled over to try and help.

"I had just made a rest stop and had noticed my back tire was looking pretty flat and soft, and while I was looking up some roadside assistance, these people came and stopped. The husband is a mechanic who tried to change my tire for me but couldn't get it off, but how nice that someone stopped," Marks said.