Holiday travel underway in the Poconos

More than 100 million Americans are expected to hit the road, skies, and other forms of transportation, all to make it home in time for Christmas.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — A rest stop along Interstate 80 in the Poconos is just a stop along the way for many who are headed to their final destination; to be home for the holidays with family.

Chris Tranchell of Liverpool, New York, is one of them.

"We're excited to be traveling to see my grandsons, Joesph and Jason, and my daughter Jessica in Dover, New Jersey, and we're having a very quiet Christmas at home," said Chris Tranchell.

Triple-A estimates more than 109 million Americans are expected to travel from December 23rd to January 2nd. 100 million of them will be behind the wheel.

Nancy Botting of Binghamton is on her way to Staten Island to see her son, daughter-in-law, and grandson.

"Ah, great I don't get to see them very often so this is special," said Nancy Botting.

Others like the Brees family will be driving a ton to visit family all over New Jersey.

"We're off to see our daughter and her family and then tomorrow we go to see our son. He's about an hour away from her house," said William Brees of Lake Ariel.

Travelers driving on Interstate-80 Eastbound tell Newswatch 16, they feel much more comfortable celebrating this year, as opposed to last, thanks to all the COVID-19 resources that are available to them.

"Very small family group and I've got the rapid test the day before yesterday just to be on the safe side even though I've got two shots and the booster," Botting said. "But it doesn't hurt to get the extra test just to make sure."

"You know we're still trying to maintain a family atmosphere but do it in smaller gatherings you know and the important thing I think is to let people know yours still thinking of them and you still love them especially during this season," Tranchell said.