Holiday surprise for grocery shoppers

Almost two dozen people had their holiday grocery bills paid for in the Poconos thanks to Mount Airy Casino.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — First came confusion, then shock, and then pure joy. A brother and sister duo didn't have to pay for their grocery store bill. It was handled thanks to a few of Santa's helpers.

"It's amazing. I love it. I am amazed. Listen, it's no scam. It's straight up. It's 100 percent real. Real, I am telling you. This is real. They gave me this, the casino. Thank you," said John Mitchell from Mount Pocono.

A representative from Mount Airy Casino picked 20 customers at random at the ShopRite in Mount Pocono. Each one was given a $250 gift card to use in the store.

"The community is near and dear to our heart, and especially in these uncertain times. We really wanted to put something together to give back to the community," said Glenn Cademartori, Mount Airy Casino and Resort.

"Because of the holidays but also because of the pandemic and all of the hardship that we have around us, it's important to show positivity other than negativity in such a time right now," said Kelly Pulice, ShopRite.

Shoppers we spoke to tell us this holiday surprise could not have come at a better time, especially this year as we all continue to struggle through the pandemic.

"This was awesome. We just did our Christmas shopping for free and have $50 left over. We have our girls coming either tomorrow or Friday, and I can't say we aren't worried, but we have to celebrate Christmas with family. Last year was sad. My dad died, and we were alone. This year, I want my family with me," said Kresimir Penavic, Pocono Pines.

"Oh, I am very thankful. I appreciate it. This will help," said Melissa Jagroop, East Stroudsburg.

A total of $5,000 was handed out in the giveaway.