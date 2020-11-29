Holiday store draws shoppers in Stroudsburg

The Olde Engine Works Annual Holiday Store opened in Stroudsburg.
The store features crafts and handmade gifts from local artisans.
The annual event is hosted by the Pocono Arts Council.
"I've been buying Christmas ornaments for my family since my daughter was born 43 years ago and now I buy them for them, plus all the grandkids, I try to get the same one for everyone," said Joan Fontana of Lehighton.
The gift shop is open through the holiday season until December 31.
For more information, check out the Pocono Arts Council website.