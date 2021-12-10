Holiday shopping to support local fire company in Monroe County

Coolbaugh Township Volunteer Fire Company in Tobyhanna is selling items off at a huge discount the weekend of Dec. 11-12.

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — Not your typical place to stop and shop for the holidays but a great option.

Coolbaugh Township Volunteer Fire Company in Tobyhanna is selling items off at a huge discount for a good cause.

It's all possible thanks to a donation from a local Walmart Distribution Center.

A huge tractor-trailer full of new products that has some damage to the packaging was given to the fire company to sell.

Those involved with the event say if you could think of it, they probably have it.

"Basically you walk through Walmart, whatever you can see that is not a food item, we probably have one or many of them for sale here at fifty percent or less of the store price," said Tomas Keane, Assistant Chief with the Coolbaugh Township Volunteer Fire Company.

All the money raised will be put towards building a new firehouse for the company.

The sale runs Saturday, Dec. 11 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Monroe County.