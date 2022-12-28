Merry and bright: Holiday light show shines in Monroe County

The New year's light show runs through the middle of January weather permitting.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It's not hard to tell the Stipeck family loves the holiday season.

The front of their house on Mohawk Avenue in Chestnuthill township is filled with Christmas lights, but they promise it's no normal Christmas display.

"You absolutely have to see it at night in person. That's where the magic happens," said Colleen Stipeck.

From moving trees to Mickey Mouse ears and tons of colors, the light show dances to music.

Colleen Stipeck and her husband James started the show three years ago.

Since then it's grown.

"We do try to do something totally new each year as far as music and as far as props. our original props were our arches and our mega tree. Our mega trees are almost doubled in size in two years. Our new props this year are our pixel poles and some stuff on the house and all these glow trees," said James.

He is the mastermind behind the display.

"We start around Thanksgiving, the first week of December and it goes through mid-January and that's kind of my break. It's only kind of repairs if something goes wrong," said James.

The light show draws so many people that the family is using its popularity to give back.

They're collecting donations for various charities throughout the Poconos.

"We raised a few hundred dollars for Olsen Christmas Wish. We did 80 pounds of food for PVEN. I think five to six bags of things for the Kidsness Cottage and this week were just starting with Camp Papillon so we'll see where that goes," said Colleen.

You still have plenty of time to see the light show.

It just switched over from Christmas music to more pop songs for the New Year.

"It's only going to be three songs. But we have The Greatest Showman, we have Can't Stop the Feeling from Trolls, and we also have Danger zone from Top Gun. So it'll be fun," said Colleen.

Donations are still being collected for any of the organizations the Stipecks have helped this year.