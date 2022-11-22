Holiday help for hungry folks in the Poconos

The Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network in the Poconos is making sure no one goes without dinner this holiday.

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — For the past two years, Allison Beerwa of Saylorburg has shopped the pantry at the Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network near Brodheadsville. She, like many people, has been relying on the pantry to help feed her family when times get tough.

"Thanksgiving kind of wouldn't be possible without it, and honestly, monthly feeding of my family wouldn't be possible without their kindness," Beerwa said.

Stuffing, Gravy, Veggies — people picked out everything they needed for Thanksgiving dinner, including the bird.

Volunteer Robert McPeek says getting donations has been tough, but they've made do.

"Six weeks ago, we hit a real low spot where supplies were getting low. The warehouse usually is fairly stocked, but that started to dwindle down, and my understanding — and I'm not part of the office staff — was the budget was kept the same, and the cost of everything else has gone up," McPeek explained.

For many families, Thanksgiving wouldn't be possible without the generosity of others.

"It helps also, especially at this time with jobs down and some employees not paying. Everything has risen at the grocery stores, and it is hard to make your buck last, you know, get a lot for your buck," said Monica Kircher.

Beerwa hopes people will continue to donate food so that those in the community don't have to struggle.

'Anything helps, and it helps people like me and others that have come into situations that possibly had not been in that situation last month, but it is now falling on that. You know, we rely on generosity, and we give thanks."

