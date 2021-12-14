Holiday head start for Meals on Wheels in Monroe County

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The Monroe County chapter of Meals on Wheels is getting a boost right before the holidays.
Newswatch 16's parent company, Tegna, presented $5,000 to Meals on Wheels.
The money will be used to provide personal hygiene and other essential home and medical supplies to individuals in need.
"We realized that if clients can't physically or financially get out to get food, then they can't get household essentials for paper products, toiletries, and things like that. So this will help any client get home essentials for the entirety of the year," said Samantha Kinney, Monroe County Meals on Wheels.
Meals on Wheels delivers meals to older adults and homebound persons, enabling them to continue to live independently at home.
