Holiday gift return rush is on

The rush is on to return and exchange gifts that weren't quite right this holiday season.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Unwanted gifts are being dropped off daily at The Packaging Place in East Stroudsburg. Boxes upon boxes are ready to be shipped back to retailers.

"People got stuff so late, the stuff after Christmas, they are just sending it back and not even bothering sending the returns back to Amazon," said Frank Monteforte, The Packaging Place.

Because of the pandemic, a vast majority of people chose to buy Christmas gifts online this year.

Angelica Badillo from Stroudsburg came to mail out a few of her Amazon boxes. She's not surprised people began returning early this year.

"It's important right now. A lot of people right now are talking about the stimulus. I am just trying to get some refunds in, too. It helps, anything helps," said Badillo.

Some retailers extended return dates this year but, that didn't stop people from dropping off early.

"Even with, you know, the long wait times and the fact that there's a lot of inaccuracy in the actual products, or in the actual dates in keeping us abreast on the tracking, I mean it's really been a mess," said Badillo.

Experts have advice If you're still hanging on to a gift that wasn't quite right this holiday season.

"Bring it in. We will print out the label for you. Even if you don't have a box, just bring it in and we will take care of your returns. Get it in early because they are getting millions back. You want to make sure you get your money back, too," said Monteforte.