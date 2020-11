Traffic on I-380 was heavily backed up for over and hour due to the accident.

The accident occurred near mile marker 5.7.

According to officials, it was a hit and run crush.

Police have not said what the driver hit.

Once the car was stopped, the driver began to resist arrest.

The driver was eventually flown to a nearby hospital due to a head injury sustained in the crash.