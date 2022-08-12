Historical one-room schoolhouse reopens for history lesson

In Monroe County, the last one-room schoolhouse is once again opening its doors for a history lesson.

ELDRED TOWNSHIP, Pa. — What was once a schoolhouse to teach children in the Kunkletown area is now a place to learn all about its history.

"This is almost like a museum, except you can touch everything and I think that's the biggest contribution to the way we act as the caretakers of the building," Giordano said.

Tony Giordano and his wife bought the 1855 Frantz Schoolhouse back in 2015.

They planned to donate it to Eldred Township but officials said maintaining it would be too much work.

Not wanting the building to become rundown and vacant again, the Giordanos started work to renovate the schoolhouse and preserve it.

"I just fell in love with it, doing research, and looking into it and saying 'alright, let's see what we can do,' so what we just did was every day, we would just come over here and do a little part of this," he said.

The schoolhouse was in use from 1855 to 1945. Students were taught first in German and later in English.

Since reopening to the public a few years ago, visitors can see hundreds of old photos, antiques, and even original schoolbooks and desks.

"What really touches people the most is it sort of validates themselves. It sorts of says 'I was here, I existed and I did things, I did good things,'" Giordano said.

This weekend, the caretakers of the schoolhouse are inviting everybody and anybody to come out and learn a piece of history, of what life was like here in Eldred Township.

"As important as it is to preserve the building and the history, it's the human part of it. It's the experience people have. It's the nostalgia being brought back into the present day and it's just so great. It's wonderful," Giordano said.

The 1855 Frantz Schoolhouse will be open for a special event tomorrow from noon to 2 p.m.