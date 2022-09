The 1855 Frantz One-Room Schoolhouse was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places in Washington, D.C.

ELDRED TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A schoolhouse in Monroe County recently received national recognition.

It's the last standing one-room schoolhouse in Eldred Township near Kunkletown.

And you can visit the restored school house during an open house this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.