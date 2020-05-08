Historic mill takes on heavy flood damage in Monroe County

Crews work to save the "Old Mill in Sciota".

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A mill with centuries of history has suffered greatly in Monroe County.

According to crews on scene, The Old Mill in Sciota took on a bunch of water at the place in Hamilton Township.

Heavy flooding caused the destruction of the foundation of the mill.

Water began flooding inside the mill and crews worked to change the direction of the flooding water to keep more from going in.

So far there's no word on just how much damage has been caused or any plans to fix The Old Mill in Monroe County.