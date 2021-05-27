Hiking throughout the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area

The popular national recreation area was especially busy with hikers looking to beat holiday crowds on trails.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — There was no shortage of hikers out in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area on Thursday.

Dale Borchert from New York State and his wife started their 40-mile stretch at the beginning of the week and ended it just before the long holiday weekend.

"A little tired. It was long but it was good. It's great to see other hikers, the through-hikers that are coming through. They are going in both directions. You got folks coming up all the way from Georgia. Some from all the way up north coming down as well. You don't get to know them really well but it's nice to see them out on the trail and appreciate what they are doing," said Borchert.

Plenty of people come to the park to hike, bike, and boat.

Last year, and largely because of the pandemic, the 70,000-acre park recorded 4.1 million visits.

Park officials encourage visitors to plan ahead before visiting the park, especially on weekends.

It's why Aldona Puchalski from New Jersey came during the week.

"Oh, so easy, so nice, so close. Thank God it's not packed today. Normally on the weekend, people line up all over the place.," said Puchalski.

Patrols will be out throughout the park just to make sure everything stays safe and sound. Hikers who started the long weekend early tell us so far, so good.

Many areas within the park have special rules for visitors this summer. Puchalski says everything is carefully marked.

"There's actually if you're walking along there's like a little scan thing so you can see where you're going so that's kind of cool to plan out your day type of thing," said Puchalski.