High winds delay opening of COVID-19 testing site

POCONO SUMMIT, Pa. — Due to high winds on Thursday, the opening of a COVID-19 testing clinic was delayed a few hours in the Poconos.
The drive-thru testing site at Pocono Mountain West High School in Pocono Summit opened three and a half hours later than scheduled.
High winds made it impossible to set up a tent.
Two trailers were instead brought in so folks could be tested.
This COVID-19 clinic will remain open from 9:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. through Monday, Feb. 1.
Up to 450 patients can be tested per day at the site in Monroe County.
Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free to all patients.
Testing is also open to individuals who are not residents of Monroe County.
The clinic was organized by the Department of Health.