High winds delay opening of COVID-19 testing site

POCONO SUMMIT, Pa. — Due to high winds on Thursday, the opening of a COVID-19 testing clinic was delayed a few hours in the Poconos.

The drive-thru testing site at Pocono Mountain West High School in Pocono Summit opened three and a half hours later than scheduled.

High winds made it impossible to set up a tent.

Two trailers were instead brought in so folks could be tested.

This COVID-19 clinic will remain open from 9:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. through Monday, Feb. 1.

Up to 450 patients can be tested per day at the site in Monroe County.

Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free to all patients.

Testing is also open to individuals who are not residents of Monroe County.