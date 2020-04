MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A senior at Stroudsburg High School died after being stabbed to death last week. The Monroe County Coroner says 19-year-old Justin Pinkney-terry of East Stroudsburg was stabbed to death April 1st. Police say Pinkney-Terry was found in the grass along Cornerstone Way near Stroudsburg. Investigators haven't commented on a suspect or potential motive for the crime.