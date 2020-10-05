Pocono Raceway to host more graduations

Seniors from Jim Thorpe Area High School, Pocono Mountain East, and Pocono Mountain West will don their cap and gowns at the tricky triangle next month.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — More graduation ceremonies have been added to the lineup at Pocono Raceway in Monroe County.

Seniors from Jim Thorpe Area High School, Pocono Mountain East, and Pocono Mountain West will don their cap and gowns at the tricky triangle next month.

Last week, the raceway announced it was hosting graduates from North Pocono High School.

To follow social distancing guidelines, Students and their families will watch from their vehicles on the famed tri-oval in Long Pond.