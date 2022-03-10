High diesel prices affecting trucking industry

The average price in the state right now for diesel fuel is $5.39 a gallon.

GOULDSBORO, Pa. — Between the lack of drivers and supply chain issues, truck drivers we spoke with say the industry has taken a beating over the past couple of years.

And now they believe high diesel prices will impact the price of goods even more.

Fuel pump gauges at a truck stop in Gouldsboro were moving fast on Thursday as truckers filled their 100-gallon tanks on their tractor-trailer rigs.

"Unfortunately, it's about $800 to $900 to fuel up these company trucks, so there's really a need for over-the-road drivers, but also there's no need for the prices being this high," said Benjamin Owens, a truck driver.

Truck drivers like Johnny Ray are keeping a close eye on prices.

"$5.31, and then Tuesday it went up to $5.45. I'm doing this by memory. And Wednesday, it was $5.75 when I pulled up to pump at the same time," said Ray.

The average price for diesel in Pennsylvania is currently $5.39 a gallon, up from last year's price of $3.52.

But the rise in diesel prices isn't so bad for everyone. Some transportation companies are seeing it as a benefit.

Stephen Eng works for Mountain Intermodal in Delaware Water Gap, a company that primarily uses railroads to ship goods. He's hoping the high diesel prices will increase business.

"It will convert, hopefully, a lot of the over-road freight that is usually run by drivers, the entirety by truck which is a lot of fuel consumption will convert to railroad which will hopefully bring business our way," said Eng.

Everyone in the industry can agree that high prices will only add to increased prices on many goods.

"All the consumers because then we got to put a fuel surcharge into their customers, this company," said Ray. "Then it gets passed on right down the line."

Truckers we spoke with say while the hope is for diesel prices like this to come down, they believe it won't happen anytime soon.