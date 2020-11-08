High bacteria levels close off swimming in Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area

Park officials say last weeks storm that blew through the Poconos is to blame for high levels of bacteria in the Delaware River.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Normally on a hot August day, Smithfield Beach within the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area is busy with swimmers.

But this week, the water is off-limits due to high levels of bacteria.

One family from East Stroudsburg came here hoping to take a dip and didn't know swimming wasn't allowed.

"Well, we hoped because it's so hot outside that we would take the kids out and maybe they can play in the water a little bit, but you just informed us that the swimming is not safe. Obviously, we have to follow the orders," said Olga Herman, East Stroudsburg.

Warning signs are posted throughout the park and on social media.

According to park officials, high bacteria levels happen a few times a year. Last week's storm is to blame this time.

"It's better to be safe than you know, and like last year it was the same thing. I think a lot of dogs got sick, they were swimming in the same kind of exposure to bacteria. It's not worth the risk I guess," said Herman.

Boating is allowed but people are being asked to avoid contact with the water.

Some guys from central Pennsylvania came to kayak.

"It's going to be a challenge whenever we see like, a nice rope swing. I'll really want to jump in but I got to resist it," said Nate Hormell of Tyrone.

People we spoke to hope the water problem is cleared up soon because summer is nowhere near over and they want to be able to swim, especially on hot days.

"It's going to suck because we can't get in. It's supposed to be hot and humid so that's probably the worst part," said Connor Anderson, Williamsport.

Only swim beaches in the park are tested regularly, as they are the designated swimming areas.