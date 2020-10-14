Hemp farm owner, Monroe County residents talk about legalizing marijuana following governor's news conference

Tuesday Governor Wolf came to Monroe County and repeated his call for state lawmakers to legalize marijuana.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Eric Titus White shows off his latest crop of hemp plants at his farm, The Hempstead at Mountain Dale Farm near East Stroudsburg.

He began growing hemp after Pennsylvania passed the farm bill allowing people to grow hemp.



Titus White says business has been good and lucrative.

He's discovered that hemp is an extremely versatile plant.



"Last year I grew CBD hemp and this year, I also grew fiber hemp for industrial purposes, seed for building. We're also making milk out of the hemp seeds,” said Titus White.

And it's Titus White's expertise in growing hemp that got him selected to join Governor Wolf and State Representative Maureen Madden at a news conference near Tobyhanna where the governor urged state lawmakers to legalize marijuana.

The governor says taxing sales on marijuana would boost Pennsylvania's economy as it struggles through the pandemic.

Titus White says if marijuana becomes legal, he'll start growing that as well.

"The plants that you see on the side of the property are a CBD variety. There is no difference in between those and cannabis plants, other than they don't have any THC in them, they've been bred out,” said Titus White.

The governor stressed that time is of the essence, saying that if neighboring New Jersey legalizes marijuana first, hard-earned Pennsylvania dollars will be spent there.

People Newswatch 16 spoke with here in Mount Pocono say they have no problem with marijuana being legalized as long as it's regulated properly.



"Personally, I'm not a marijuana smoker, but if it's good for the economy,” said Shirley Martin from Long Pond.

"I don't have an issue with it as long as there's law behind what's being passed. But for the economy it would definitely help,” said John Castillo of Scotrun.

