Helping your plants through the heat

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — People aren't the only living things that need to hydrate during heat streaks, your plants need a drink, too.

"In heat like this, if you don't keep things hydrated, the way we keep ourselves hydrated, you could deal with loss, diseases and all kinds of things. Then you lose the plants you spent money and time on," said Marie Monte, Chestnuthill Nursery and Garden Center.

Chestnuthill Nursery and Garden Center near Brodheadsville has all kinds of plants for sale.

Marie Monte is the manager; she says plenty of people come in asking questions when the heat strikes and their plants wilt.

She offers some tips for growers.

"Drooping, a lot of plants will just droop over and that's a great sign they need to be watered. Yellowing, browning, foliage is also a sign it needs some water," Monte said. "Things that are suited for full sun, they will do better but things that are suited for shade, they need to be staying in the shade but everything just needs to be kept watered."

Gardeners suggest watering your plants either early in the morning or late at night.

Helena Costa, from Saylorsburg, has a garden at home; she says it's difficult maintaining it in this heat.

"It's rough when you spend a lot of money on certain things and you see it start to wilt. That's when I start to get really discouraged," she said.

Workers at the center say it's best to water plants deeply, at least six inches down.