Help needed to identify remains found in Monroe County

A man's remains were found in Paradise Township ten years ago - the case has remained cold since.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — Officials are asking for help identifying remains found in Monroe County ten years ago.

On December 26, 2011, the remains were found along Route 191 in Paradise Township, near Mount Pocono.

Investigators believe the victim was killed within two months of his remains being discovered.

Officials say the victim was likely a middle-aged man who had open-heart surgery years before his death.

It's possible the victim was not from this area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.