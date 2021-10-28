Heckman Orchards pumping out lots of apple cider

Apple cider at a farm in the Poconos is flying off the shelves this year. The owner says the weather this past spring and summer made for a great crop.

EFFORT, Pa. — It's been a busy fall at Heckman Orchards near Effort.

This year's apple crop is partially to blame and with good reason.

"These are delicious. I think the best around," said Dorrance Balliet, Bowmanstown.

This year, apples grew bigger and juicier than ever and that's great news for cider lovers.

But lots of work for these guys and gals. The fruits of their labor are flying off shelves this year and demand for this sweet stuff isn't slowing down.

"Yeah, this has been a busy year. It's good for us. We had a really good apple crop and we have a lot of apples. It seems the demand this year has been really high with our fresh cider. We've been pressing more days than normal just to keep up with all the orders," said Mark Heckman, Heckman Orchards.

On press days, between 900 and one thousand gallons of cider gets filled up into all different size jugs, price stamped, and shipped out.

Because the orchard had such a good year, other businesses that use cider are reaching out to form a bit of a partnership.

"We are going to be making some bulk cider for a few wineries and breweries. Some have ordered as much as 3,000 gallons to fill their needs because they said demand for their products is so high," said Heckman.

Don't worry, plenty of cider ends up here at the farm stand.

That's where Angela Liero is a manager.

She says it's not every year the crop turns out like this.

"It has been a great year for apples. They call it a bumper crop. We have a very large crop of apples and plenty of cider to make," said Angela Liero, Heckman.