Monroe County

State police investigating crash in Monroe County

Two roads in Stroud Township were blocked off on Friday night.

State police have Route 209 in Stroud Township shut down on Friday night as they investigate a crash.

Neighbors say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m., just near the intersection of Route 209 and Shafer's School House Road. 

State police have not said what led up to the crash just yet, but a neighbor told Newswatch 16 she heard police telling someone "to put a gun down."

"I heard the cops go by my house, I looked out my door, and I saw them down in the road down the road here. I heard the cops hollering to stop put them down, put them down," said Eleanor Slutter of Stroud Township.

Route 209 remains closed for the time being.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.