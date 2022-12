A heavy police presence gathered Tuesday night in Polk Township, shutting down a section of Route 209.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — About a three-mile stretch of Route 209 is closed in Polk Township near the Turkey Hill.

Police officers responded to this community near Gilbert Tuesday night, but it is not clear what brought them to that area.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the stretch of Route 209 in Monroe County while the police incident is ongoing.

This is an ongoing story, please check back for more updates.