Health care, emergency officials give advice on coronavirus

Hospital officials in Monroe County are talking about how they are handling the coronavirus after a patient tested positive over the weekend.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Hospital officials and emergency management experts are offering tips on disaster planning for you and your family.

Dr. Susheer Gandotra is the director of infectious diseases at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono in East Stroudsburg. For weeks, he and his team have been preparing for the coronavirus. Over the weekend, that training was put to the test when a patient tested positive for COVID-19.

"We are prepared. We have a policy in place. We isolate suspected patients upon arrival and do appropriate isolation throughout their stay while they are at the hospital," Dr. Gandotra said.

The patient has since been discharged and is home to stay in isolation.

Hospital officials say if a person comes in with symptoms of the coronavirus, that person is immediately given a mask and separated from other patients.

"We follow those protocols and policies to isolate and triage the patient as soon as we suspect that there is a COVID-19-type illness," Dr. Gandotra said.

Outside of the hospital, emergency management experts are offering tips for people who use public spaces.

Patrick Hardy is a certified emergency and risk manager. He's also the president of Disaster Hawk, a phone app that allows people to plan for disasters, such as the coronavirus. He says while there is no need to panic, people should wash their hands, stay away from people who are sick, and keep plastic gloves and wipes handy.

"People touch surfaces that they forget can have a lot of different pathogens on them. Credit cards, cash, the CDC has been very concerned about gas pumps, different places where a lot of people have been touching their hands, and we really forget how many people have touched that gas pump before we have. That's one of the things that become very important in the day to day interactions that we have," Hardy said.

Hospital officials at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono say if you are showing symptoms of the coronavirus, first try calling your health care provider or the CDC. If you plan to come to the hospital, the best thing to do is call ahead and alert the hospital staff. This way, doctors will be ready when you get there.