Head Start students take part in socially-distanced end-of-year sendoff

This is the first time since March that the Head Start children saw their classmates and all of their teachers.

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — Little Manny was excited for two things: to see his friends and get an "air" high five from Miss Katie, his favorite teacher.

Manny finished pre-school earlier this summer at Head Start at the Mountain Center near Tobyhanna. The school wanted to make sure kids had a proper end-of-year send-off.

"It's an awesome experience for him and also me, just to see all his teachers. He hasn't seen them in so long and he's excited. He loves school and he cries every day for school. There's a good relationship with the teacher and baby. It's very good. I'm happy that we could come and enjoy ourselves and be a part of this occasion," said Onekia Johnson, Manny's mother.

The classes have been meeting virtually for months.

This is the first time since March that the children could see their classmates and all their teachers.

A drive-by and socially-distanced celebration was held in their honor.

"We have some children going off to kindergarten, so we won't see them next year. We have some that are returning, depending on what happens with COVID-19. This is a way for us to keep in touch with our families; that's what Head Start stands for. This is a way we can connect," said Evelyn Scheverez, Head Start lead teacher.

The last few months have been very difficult for students and they are glad they are able to see their teachers and friends in person.

"I got bubbles, that's like pop rocks"

"Yeah, I mean they don't get to see everyone online, so they were excited," said Dallas Nachtigall, Long Pond.