Haunted hotel raises money for firefighters in Monroe County

On Saturday night, a portion of ticket sales went towards a local fire company in Saylorsburg.

SAYLORSBURG, Pa. — A terrifying evening in the Poconos - all to help out a fire company.

The haunted halls of the Hotel of Horror in Saylorsburg opened this weekend for brave souls willing to get scared.

Hotel of Horror is one of the two attractions inside the 200-year-old abandoned Pocono Mountain resort, once called the Lake House Hotel.

On Saturday night, the Hotel of Horror had some special guest stars: members of the Blue Ridge Hook and Ladder company who benefitted from the ticket sales.

"They're going to have a lot of scares tonight. Throughout the parking lot, we have some of our firefighters dressed up. They are doing selfies for a dollar. And as always, the haunted house is a great scare," said Chris Piczon with the Blue Ridge Hook and Ladder company.

Hotel of Horror is open on weekends through November 6 in Monroe County.