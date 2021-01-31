Hardware stores busy ahead of snowstorm

With the possibility of more than a foot of snow over the next few days, hardware stores were bustling with shoppers getting prepared.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — The snow was already falling in the Poconos as shoppers at Steele's Ace Hardware rushed to get what they'll need to outlast the storm.

"We opened up about a half-hour early and it's just been non-stop since 7:30 this morning," said Manager Steve Marchand.

Pounds of rock salt, shovels, and snow blowers were sold by the dozen.

The manager says the store sold nearly 20 snowblowers, wiping them out.

Jacob Lothian, who lives in Easton, searched several stores for one and they were all sold out.

"I was looking and looking and finally this place had one. I called. They couldn't hold it so then I had to order it online and drive like 40 minutes up here to get it. And I was like so worried they were going to sell it before they pulled it for the online order but they had it luckily," said Lothian.

Daniel Johnson was picking up some rock salt for his home.

He's calling on Mother Nature, to bring on the snow.

"I like it like that, I like it. Let it snow. Gives us your worst. I love it. I already got a notice from my job to stay at home. Work virtually. So that means for an hour or two instead of going to the gym, I'll go to the ski slopes," said Johnson.

Others like Wade Wiswall bought snow items for his wife and kids.

Like many, he will be out in the heart of the storm working.

"I've been snow plowing I think since 2009. So I don't like it, it's not enjoyable but the money OK. The money's good," said Wiswall.

And while there's snow easy way to say it, it's coming weather you like it or not.