Halloween rush is on at Frazetta's Costumes

Whether you think it's just a bunch of hocus-pocus or if you enjoy a good scare, Halloween is just around the corner.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Well, it's that time of year again. The scary stuff is out; the masks and wigs are ready.

It screams Halloween inside Frazetta's Costumes in East Stroudsburg.

Some customers are staying cute and classic with their costume choices.

"Well, we got a new puppy, so I want to go as Dorothy and put him in a basket because he's a little Yorkie-Poo," said Jessica Minarcik, Nesquehoning.

Some others are keeping the tradition creepy.

"Oh, we are shopping for something scary that has, we are looking for something ghoulish," said Alicia Martinez, West Hazleton.

Bill Frazetta owns the business. It's open all year round.

People started coming in to shop for Halloween costumes in August.

"The 'Halloween Kills' movie is coming out, coming this Friday," said Bill Frazetta. "He's been super popular, and we have the outfit that goes with it."

Frazetta has been in the Halloween business for a long time. He knows some places are struggling to get certain costumes and other merchandise in, but his shop is stocked just fine.

"I was ordering everything right after last Halloween was over. My companies took care of me. There are some things that are still hard to get, but I stocked up big this year and have more than anyone else," said Frazetta.

While Frazetta's is fully stocked with masks and costumes, one thing is short supply: Animatronics.

"You want to get in here as quick as you can, alright. We've been busy, and we, like I said, a great amount of inventory left but always the sooner, the better," said Frazetta.

Daniel Frankie makes the trip each year from West Hazleton to East Stroudsburg. He is always amazed at what he finds inside.

"I love it here. Ever since we came down here and ran into this place, it's amazing. These people are dope. The costumes in here are amazing. Everything is up to date. I just, I love it,' said Daniel Frankie, West Hazleton.