Halloween business booming at Frazetta's Costumes

Whether you like it or not it's the time of year when all things spooky and scary are on display; Halloween is just around the corner.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — There was no shortage of costumes or customers inside Frazetta's Costumes on Washington Street in East Stroudsburg on Monday.

Masks, wigs, and more — the store has all things Halloween, and the shoppers are ready!

"I love Halloween and all, so I got a 'Halloween 3' skeleton mask, and then I got the new 'Halloween Kills' Michael Myers mask as well," Cole Fetterman said.

"Costumes, decorating, and candy," Arthur Heivly said.

The stores have been busy with people shopping for Halloween costumes since August. Owner Bill Frazetta says the shop is on track to beat last year's sales.

"Everybody last year, because other businesses that couldn't get their product and I had inventory, so I drew a lot of people from pretty far away, and they loved the store so much that they're coming back and word of mouth with them as well," Frazetta said.

While supply chain issues and inflation may have impacted the store a little bit, Frazetta says he has everything you need for a safe and fun Halloween.

"A lot of stuff has been coming late because my companies have not been able to get their product. So right now, a lot of stuff has been pouring in at the last second, so it's made it really difficult on me and my staff."

The two hottest costumes this year are 'Scream' and Michael Myers.

As for celebrating the holiday this year, people say they can't wait.

"I feel like it's going to be a good one because now with COVID over and everything, everybody's going to feel more ready for everything," Fetterman said.

Frazetta's Costumes is open seven days a week year-round.