Habitat for Humanity helps family in the Poconos

Mighty Dog Roofing teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to help out a family in the Poconos.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Employees of a roofing company teamed up with the Monroe County Habitat for Humanity to help install windows for a homeowner in need.

Workers at Mighty Dog Roofing in Tobyhanna joined Habitat for Humanity volunteers to teach them how to install windows at the home in Coolbaugh Township.

Mighty Dog employees supervised the other volunteers during the project.

"It's all volunteers. So the supervisors are volunteers and we happen not to have any supervisors in our organization at the moment that know how to install windows. So mighty dog roofing is volunteering their services," said Dr. Kelly Jean Kemmerer, Executive Director Monroe County Habitat for Humanity.

Volunteers were able to replace six windows for the family in Monroe County.