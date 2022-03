More than two dozen weapons were stolen during a burglary in Monroe County early Friday morning.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Thieves broke into a gun shop in the Poconos early Friday morning and stole and got away with more than two dozen weapons.

State police released two surveillance photos of the burglary at Sabersouth Firearms along Route 209 in Chestnuthill Township near Brodheadsville.

Troopers say the thieves were only inside for about two minutes before getting away with about 28 guns on display.